Combat Press Boxing Rankings: June 2021

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Anthony Joshua (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Andy Ruiz (4) Luis Ortiz (5) Dillian Whyte (6) Alexander Povetkin (7) Kubrat Pulev (8) Oleksandr Usyk (9) Joe Joyce (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Mairis Briedis (1) Lawrence Okolie (2) Yunier Dorticos (3) Ilunga Makabu (4) Krzystztof Glowacki (5) Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (6) Kevin Lerena (7) Arsen Goulamirian (8) Aleksei Papin (9) Noel Gevor (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Artur Beterbiev (1) Sergey Kovalev (2) Dmitry Bivol (3) Jean Pascal (4) Joe Smith Jr. (5) Badou Jack (6) Eleider Alvarez (7) Gilberto Ramirez (8) Maxim Vlasov (9) Marcus Browne (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Callum Smith (2) David Benavidez (3) Billy Joe Saunders (4) Caleb Plant (5) Daniel Jacobs (6) John Ryder (7) Rocky Fielding (8) Fedor Chudinov (9) Carlos Gongora (10)

Another fight, another excellent display of boxing by Canelo Alvarez. He continues to solidify not just his top spot at super middleweight, but at pound-for-pound as well. His opponent, fourth-ranked Billy Joe Saunders, had a few rounds where it looked like he would make the match competitive. Ultimately, though, Saunders retired in his corner after an accumulation of heavy punches. Alvarez looks to unify the titles later this year against Caleb Plant.

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Gennady Golovkin (1) Jermall Charlo (2) Demetrius Andrade (3) Sergiy Derevyanchenko (4) Ryota Murata (5) Jaime Munguia (6) Chris Eubank Jr. (7) Michael Zefara (8) Liam Williams (9) Erislandy Lara (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Jarrett Hurd (2) Brain Carlos Castano (3) Jeison Rosario (4) Julian Williams (5) Tony Harrison (6) Kell Brook (7) Michel Soro (8) Tim Tszyu (9) Erickson Lubin (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Shawn Porter (3) Manny Pacquiao (4) Keith Thurman (5) Yordenis Ugas (6) Danny Garcia (7) Mikey Garcia (8) Jaron Ennis (9) Jessie Vargas (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Viktor Postol (4) Jose Zepeda (5) Ivan Baranchyk (6) Mario Barrios (7) Jack Catterall (8) Arnold Barboza Jr. (9) Robert Easter Jr. (10)

Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez put on a great fight, with Taylor walking away as the unified champ. It was back -and-forth action for all 12 rounds, but two knockdowns by Taylor were the difference. Credit goes to Ramirez for being a warrior and making a late charge. Taylor has a mandatory up next against Jack Catteral, but he has made his intentions known about a move to 147 pounds for a fight with Terence Crawford.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Teofimo Lopez (1) Vasyl Lomachenko (2) Gervonta Davis (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Devin Haney (5) Richard Commey (6) Javier Fortuna (7) Emmanuel Tagoe (8) Luke Campbell (9) George Kambosos Jr. (10)

Devin Haney showed grit after surviving a late onslaught from Jorge Linares that almost led him to hit the canvas. It was an early test for the young fighter, and he passed it while showing composure and savviness to make it to the final bell. Haney led the dance with strong jabs to keep Linares at bay and pick up rounds.

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Oscar Valdez (1) Gervonta Davis (2) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Miguel Berchelt (4) Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (5) Jamel Herring (6) Joseph Diaz Jr. (7) Tevin Farmer (8) Shakur Stevenson (9) O’Shaquie Foster (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Gary Russell Jr. (1) Emanuel Navarette (2) Can Xu (3) Tugstsogt Nyambayar (4) Mauricio Lara (5) Josh Warrington (6) Jessie Magdaleno (7) Kid Galahad (8) Ruben Villa (9) James Dickens (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Rey Vargas (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Daniel Roman (3) Ronny Rios (4) Stephen Fulton (5) Brandon Figueroa (6) Luis Nery (7) Ryosuke Iwasa (8) Carlos Castro (9) Angelo Leo (10)

Luis Nery’s undefeated record is no more. Brandon Figueroa made a big statement in finishing Nery in the seventh round to set up another big fight against Stephen Fulton. Those two men are scheduled to clash in September.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (4) Emmanuel Rodriguez (3) Nordine Oubaali (2) Jason Maloney (5) Guillermo Rigondeaux (6) John Riel Casimero (7) Zolani Tete (8) Takuma Inoue (9) Reymart Gaballo (10)

One of the best stories in boxing came to fruition in May, with Nonito Donaire becoming a champion again. Nordine Oubaali came into the fight undefeated and defending his WBC strap, but he met Donaire’s counter hook one too many times. It ended in a fourth-round knockout for the “Filipino Flash,” who jumps up to the No. 2 spot in the rankings. A rematch with Naoya Inoue could be next for Donaire.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Khalid Yafai (5) Jerwin Ancajas (6) Carlos Cuadras (7) Joshua Franco (8) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (9) Andrew Maloney (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (1) Artem Dalakian (2) Sunny Edwards (3) Junto Nakatani (4) Moruti Mthalane (5) Cristofer Rosales (6) McWilliams Arroyo (7) Sho Kimura (8) Giemel Magramo (9) Angel Acosta (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Hiroto Kyoguchi (2) Carlos Canizales (3) Elwin Soto (4) Felix Alvarado (5) Edward Heno (6) Daniel Valladares (7) Tetsuya Hisada (8) Sivenathi Nontshinga (9) DeeJay Kriel (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Errol Spence (3) Terence Crawford (4) Oleksandr Usyk (5) Teofimo Lopez (6) Gennady Golovkin (7) Vasyl Lomachenko (8) Juan Francisco Estrada (9) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (10)

Alvarez keeps the top spot following his victory over Billy Joe Saunders. There’s a huge cushion between him and the rest of the pound-for-pound top 10 right now.

Editor’s Note: Fighters are eligible to be ranked if they have competed in the last 18 months. Fighters who announce their retirement will remain ranked for a period of six months following their final bout.