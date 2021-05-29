CFFC 97 Results: Reed Pounds Out Rose, Retains Strawweight Belt

On Saturday, May 29, Cage Fighting Fury Championship hosted the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 97 took place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, strawweight champion Elise Reed defended of her belt against challenger Hilarie Rose.

The action kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card followed live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET.

