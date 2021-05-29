CFFC 97 Results: Reed Pounds Out Rose, Retains Strawweight Belt

On Saturday, May 29, Cage Fighting Fury Championship hosted the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 97 took place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
In the night’s main event, strawweight champion Elise Reed defended of her belt against challenger Hilarie Rose.
The action kicked off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card followed live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET.
Jose Perez def. Jaleon Alston by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:04
James Lyons def. Beau Samaniego by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:01
Feraris Golden Jr. def. Nick Giulietti by unanimous decision
Efren Escareno def. Matt Turnbull by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:15
Greg Velasco def. Halston Williams by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:18
Matt Hicks def. Kyle Broadwater by unanimous decision
Luke Fernandez def. Jacob Spencer by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 0:27 (a)
Isaack Watkins def. Itso Babulaidze by unanimous decision (a)
Nick Caracappa def. Tyron Harris by unanimous decision (a)
Orelvis Hernandez Alvarez def. Ryan Appleby by split decision (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest