Titan FC 68: Cruz vs. Dias Results

On Friday, March 26, Titan Fighting Championship will host Titan FC 68: Cruz vs. Dias from the InterContinental Miami in Florida.
In the night’s main event, flyweight champion Wascar Cruz defends his belt against challenger Victor Dias. Cruz captured gold with a third-round stoppage of Christian Ynastrilla in his last outing. The Dominican fighter has won four of his last five. Brazil’s Dias, meanwhile, rides a two-fight winning streak into the main event, including a decision nod over Cleveland McLean in his most recent Titan FC appearance.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Rami Hamed vs. Cliff Wright
Ryan Kuse vs. Damian Attie
Richie Lewis vs. Danny Vega
Slava Borshchev vs. Corey Dulaney
Gustavo Villamil vs. Jason Eastman
Roy Escheverria vs. Samarbek Sabyazhan
David Evans vs. Jason Cortez
Gaston Manzur vs. Earnest Walls