Titan FC 68: Cruz vs. Dias Results

On Friday, March 26, Titan Fighting Championship will host Titan FC 68: Cruz vs. Dias from the InterContinental Miami in Florida.

In the night’s main event, flyweight champion Wascar Cruz defends his belt against challenger Victor Dias. Cruz captured gold with a third-round stoppage of Christian Ynastrilla in his last outing. The Dominican fighter has won four of his last five. Brazil’s Dias, meanwhile, rides a two-fight winning streak into the main event, including a decision nod over Cleveland McLean in his most recent Titan FC appearance.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

