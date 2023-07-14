Stamp Fairtex Shares Thoughts on Superlek vs. Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12

Stamp Fairtex talks about the main event showdown between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tagir Khailov. The Flyweight Muay Thai matchup will be the headlining fight on ONE Fight Night 12 booked for Jul. 14 and can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex

Combat sports superstar Stamp Fairtex has earned gold in Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA during her impressive career. The Thai-born athlete began her Muay Thai career at merely the age of six to help with issues of getting bullied.

Since then, she’s earned national Muay Thai titles in Thailand and, in ONE Championship, has been able to capture the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles, in addition to winning the atomweight MMA grand prix.

With three consecutive victories, Stamp will next be back in the ONE Circle to battle for the interim atomweight world title against the highly experienced Seo Hee Ham. Thailand’s Stamp will face South Korea’s Ham at ONE Fight Night 14 on Sep. 29.

Stamp Fairtex on Superlek vs. Tagir Khailov at ONE FIght Night 12

“The Kicking Machine” Superlek is an experienced Muay Thai striker with over 100 career victories. This Thai-born athlete is the current ONE flyweight kickboxing champion, in addition to formerly holding Lumpinee Boxing Stadium titles. On Jul. 14, it will be his fourth calendar bout in 2023.

Russia’s “Samingpri” Tagir Khalilov has won his his most recent two Muay Thai bouts by way of knockout. He is a Russian national Muay Thai champion in addition to having experience facing ace strikers, such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex recently sat down for an interview to discuss the upcoming Muay Thai battle. On Superlek vs. Tagir Khailov, Stamp explained:

“I think Superlek has the advantage in terms of his deadly kicks. He can kick smoothly and fast. For Tagir, I used to watch his previous fights, and I see that his punch is something. He doesn’t only have one or two strikes, but he can punch in a nice combination. I think if Superlek can kick faster and has better timing than him, I bet Superlek is going to win. But, if he lets Tagir come to close range, Tagir probably finishes him. Anyway, I’ll cheer for Superlek, for sure.”

Stamp continued:

“This fight will definitely be a must-watch fight. First things first. Tagir’s style is focused on offense, while Superlek’s style is to find an opening from his opponent’s attack and counter. This is a real game of wits. Whoever gets a clean shot first will get a chance to win. And, of course, many fans always wait to watch Superlek fight. This match is highly anticipated. And, tell you what, I’m Superlek’s FC.”