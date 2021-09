Titan FC 72 Results: Dias Successfully Defends Title

On Friday, Sept. 17, Titan FC hosted Titan FC 72: Dias vs. Ibraimov, live from the InterContinental Miami in Miami, Fla.

In the night’s main event, Victor Dias secured a third-round armbar submission of Ryskulbek Ibraimov in his first flyweight title defense.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass. Check below for full results.

Advertisement



FULL RESULTS Victor Dias def. Ryskulbek Ibraimov by submission (armbar). Round 3, 3:41

Ryan Kuse def. Rob Fuller by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:34

Muhammadjon Naimov def. Andres Ponce by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:53

Roybert Echeverria def. Kenneth Sabino by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:07

Nate Williams def. Christian Ynastrilla by submission (spine twister). Round 1, 1:27

Asa Ten Pow def. Earnest Walls by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:53

Soslan Abanokov def. Ty Kalista by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 4:00

Angel Alvarez def. Xavier Graham by TKO. Round 1, 1:40

Jaret Betancourt def. Robert Presley by TKO. Round 1, 4:55