Oktagon 25: Buday vs. Minda Results

On Saturday, June 19, Oktagon MMA will host Oktagon 25 from Brno-Královo Pole, Czech Republic.

In the night’s main event, Martin Buday battles Kamil Minda for the promotion’s heavyweight title.

The card also features UFC veteran Bojan Velickovic, who meets Emmanuel Dawa.

Oktagon 25 can be watched via pay-per-view stream on oktagon.tv. The action begins at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.