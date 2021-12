BKFC Fight Night Tampa Results: Brown Dominates, Starling Shines

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night: Tampa, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla.

In the night’s main event, Martin Brown and Bobby Taylor faced off in a 155-pound match-up.

The event aired in its entirety on the BKTV app with the prelims kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. See below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Martin Brown def. Bobby Taylor by unanimous decision (49-43 x 3)

Taylor Starling def. Hannah Guy by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

David Mundell def. Stanislav Grosu by unanimous decision (48-46 x 3)

Jenny Clausius def. Delaney Bailey by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

Noah Cutter def. Jordan Nash by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 5, 0:46

Robbie Peralta def. Pete Petties by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Joshua Ridge def. Jerald Gregori by KO. Round 1, 0:41

Rynell Riley def. Trukon Carson by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 0:17

Stevo Morris def. Jorge Gonzalez by KO. Round 2, 1:43

Joshua Sikes def. Michael Stripling by unanimous decision (48-47 ,48-47, 49-46)