CFFC 93: Huckbody vs. Jeffery Results

On Friday, March 12, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the second of back-to-back events, as CFFC 93 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, middleweight champion Collin Huckbody defends his title against Canadian challenger Aaron Jeffery.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Jamelle Jones meets Cody Goodale for the vacant heavyweight belt.

The action kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.