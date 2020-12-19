On Saturday, Dec. 19, Matchroom Boxing will host Canelo vs. Smith from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
In the night’s headliner, pound-for-pound star Saul “Canelo” Álvarez battles undefeated Brit Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles.
The action airs live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Christian Gomez vs. Angel Hernandez
Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes
Austin Williams vs. Isaiah Jones
Julian Fernandez vs. Frank Sanchez
Luis Javier Valdes vs. Marc Castro