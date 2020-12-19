On Saturday, Dec. 19, Matchroom Boxing will host Canelo vs. Smith from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

In the night’s headliner, pound-for-pound star Saul “Canelo” Álvarez battles undefeated Brit Callum Smith for the WBA and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles.

The action airs live on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

