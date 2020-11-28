On Saturday, Nov. 28, the UFC will host its 18th broadcast on ESPN 18 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was slated to be headlined by heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. However, Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19 and the bout was scrapped just before weigh-ins began.
As a result of the change, the light heavyweight match-up between former title challenger Anthony Smith and Devin Clark moves into the night’s top billing.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter
Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato
Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Norma Dumont
Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos
Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich
Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka III
Su Mudaerji vs. Malcolm Gordon
Luke Sanders vs. Nate Maness