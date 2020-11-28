On Saturday, Nov. 28, the UFC will host its 18th broadcast on ESPN 18 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was slated to be headlined by heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. However, Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19 and the bout was scrapped just before weigh-ins began.

As a result of the change, the light heavyweight match-up between former title challenger Anthony Smith and Devin Clark moves into the night’s top billing.

Advertisement

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.