On Saturday, Nov. 21, the UFC will host UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again featurs no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defends his belt for the first time against challenger Alex Perez. Figueiredo choked perennial contender Joseph Benavidez unconscious in July to capture the belt. He was expected to face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, but Garbrandt was forced off the card. Stepping in is California’s Perez, who has won six of his seven Octagon appearances with the lone loss coming against the aforementioned Benavidez.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as reigning women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on former Invicta FC titleholder Jennifer Maia.

The event kicks off with three fights on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Four additional prelims follow at 8 p.m. ET, also on both ESPN+ and ESPN 2. The five-fight main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 20.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card
Deiveson Figueiredo () vs. Alex Perez () – for flyweight title
Valentina Shevchenko () vs. Jennifer Maia () – for women’s flyweight title
Mike Perry () vs. Tim Means ()
Katlyn Chookagian () vs. Cynthia Calvillo ()
Maurício “Shogun” Rua () vs. Paul Craig ()
ESPN 2 Preliminary Card
Brandon Moreno () vs. Brandon Royval ()
Joaquin Buckley () vs. Jordan Wright ()
Antonina Shevchenko () vs. Ariane Lipski ()
Daniel Rodriguez () vs. Nicolas Dalby ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Alan Jouban () vs. Jared Gooden ()
Kyle Daukaus () vs. Dustin Stoltzfus ()
Louis Cosce () vs. Sasha Palatnikov ()

