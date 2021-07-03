Combate Global: Estrada vs. Morales Results

On Friday, July 2, Combate Global will host Combate Global: Estrada vs. Morales from Univision Studios in Miami.
In the night’s main event, Jose “Froggy” Estrada battles UFC veteran Leonardo Morales in a featherweight affair.
The main card airs live on CBS Sports Network, Univision and TUDN USA at 12 a.m ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Tommy Aaron vs. Alex Velasco
Dumar Roa vs. Ivan Castillo
Dorian Ramos vs. Luis Panuco
Juan Ramirez vs. Cody Davis
Daniel Fernandez vs. Llorrvic Acevedo