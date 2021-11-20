Combate Global Results: Ibarra Outworks Graniel

On Friday, Nov. 19, Combate Global hosted Combate Global: Ibarra vs. Graniel, live from Univision Studios in Miami, Fla. The event featured a bantamweight bout between Ernesto Ibarra and Gerardo Graniel.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 11 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ernesto Ibarra def. Gerardo Graniel by unanimous decision

Montserrat Rendon def. Kristina Pettigrew by split decision

Miguel Gonzalez def. Chris Boasso by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 1:04

Chris Mecate def. Cergio Chavez by TKO (strikes). Round 2

Santiago Monreal def. Cesar Hernandez-Arauz by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:38

Humberto Duarte def. Carlos Reyes by unanimous decision