On Friday, Oct. 16, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 93rd event from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, undefeated middleweight Andre Petroski collides with Aaron Jeffery. Petroski makes his promotional debut riding the momentum of five finishes in his five career bouts. Canada’s Jeffery is a Contender Series veteran who has stopped seven of his eight victories.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

