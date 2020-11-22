On Sunday, Nov. 22 Titan FC will host its 65th event from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Michael Graves meets Oton Jasse for the promotion’s welterweight title.
The event airs on UFC Fight Pass at 3 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Matt Wagy vs. Edward Massey
Ty Kalista vs. Lucas Marte
Juan Puerta vs. Franklin Mireles
Geralbert Castillo vs. Reynaldo Acevedo
Danny Collazo vs. Ramon Lopez
Devon Dixon vs. Mike Olaya