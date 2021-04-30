CES MMA 62: Whitney vs. Silva Results

On Friday, April 30, CES MMA returns from a six-month break to host CES MMA 62: Whitney vs. Silva from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Fla.
In the night’s main event, bantamweight Andrew Whitney collides with Brazilian Diego Silva.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Dinis Paiva vs. Josh Smith
John Gotti III vs. Jared Chauvin
Gary Balletto Jr. vs. Dahlen Wilson
Hugh McKenna vs. Adriano Capitulino
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Joe Penafiel
Charlie Radtke vs. Blake Smith
Leonardo Carvalho vs. Carlos Espinosa
Yuri Panferov vs. Gregory Smith
Anthony Delorenzo vs. Christian Tyler-Foster