ONE on TNT III: Lineker vs. Worthen Results

On Wednesday, April 21, ONE Championship again airs on primetime in the U.S., hosting ONE on TNT III from Singapore.

In the night’s headliner, former UFC combatant John Lineker battles Troy Worthen.

Also on the card, two striking superstars collide as former GLORY champion Nieky Holzken takes on Australia’s John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai contest.

Advertisement



The prelims air on B/R Live at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main card follows on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.