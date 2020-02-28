On Friday, Feb. 28, Titan Fighting Championship will host its 59th event from the Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s welterweight strap is on the line as UFC veterans Mike Graves and Yuri Villefort lock horns.
The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Mike Graves vs. Yuri Villefort – for welterweight title
Max Rohskopf vs. Paulo Silva
Said Sowma vs. Jermaine Barnes
Cleveland McLean vs. Desmond Moore
Geralbert Castillo vs. Bruce Lutchmedial
Roman Faraldo vs. Irvin Jones
Charlie Decca vs. John Marquez
Joshua DaSilveira vs. Jarrod Thomas
Miles Amos vs. Garrick James
Max Rohskopf vs. Paulo Silva
Said Sowma vs. Jermaine Barnes
Cleveland McLean vs. Desmond Moore
Geralbert Castillo vs. Bruce Lutchmedial
Roman Faraldo vs. Irvin Jones
Charlie Decca vs. John Marquez
Joshua DaSilveira vs. Jarrod Thomas
Miles Amos vs. Garrick James