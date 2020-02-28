On Friday, Feb. 28, Titan Fighting Championship will host its 59th event from the Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s welterweight strap is on the line as UFC veterans Mike Graves and Yuri Villefort lock horns.

The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Check back following the event for the full results.