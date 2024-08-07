Vinesh Phogat Disqualified from Olympic Wrestling Finals

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics. MMA fans will know the Phogat family from the ONE championship competitor Ritu Phogat. There are six Phogat sisters who all are notable in the world of competitive wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat

This morning, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics, and unable to wrestle to due weight issues. Vinesh was having a great Olympic run. With impressive performances, in which she defeated the four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan, she reached the finals. Phogat was found to be overweight during the weigh-in on the morning of her gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA.

Phogat was competing in the women’s 50kg category. According to United World Wrestling rules, wrestlers must meet the weight limit on both days of the competition. Phogat successfully made weight on the first day but was found to be a few grams over the 50kg limit on the second day.

The rules specify that wrestlers must appear for a weigh-in each morning of the competition. On the second day, only those participating in the finals are required to weigh in. Phogat failed this weigh-in, leading to her immediate disqualification. She is now placed in last.

According to reports, Phogat and her team made extensive efforts to shed the excess weight, including spending the night jogging, skipping, and cycling. However, she could not lose the last 100 grams needed to meet the weight limit.

Despite her disqualification, Phogat’s journey to the finals was historic, as she became the first Indian female wrestler to reach an Olympic final in any weight category.