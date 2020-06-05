On Saturday, June 6, the UFC will host UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against surging challenger Felicia Spencer. Nunes enters the contest having won 10 straight, including seven straight title match-ups. The Brazilian was most recent in action against Germaine de Randamie in December, successfully defending her bantamweight crown. Spencer, meanwhile, is a former Invicta FC titleholder who joined the UFC with an unblemished record. She came up short against Cris “Cyborg” Justino, but rebounded with a dominant victory over Zarah Fairn dos Santos in February.

The event kicks off with three fights streaming live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts follow at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, June 5.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card

Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5) – for women’s featherweight titleRaphael Assunção (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)Eddie Wineland (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

ESPN Preliminary Card

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5)