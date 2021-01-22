ONE Championship: Unbreakable Results

On Friday, Jan. 22 25, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Unbreakable.

In the night’s headliner, Alaverdi Ramazanov, the ONE bantamweight kickboxing titleholder, meets Capitan Petchyindee Academy. Ramazanov marched through Andrew Miller and Ognjen Topic with first-round finishes as he built an argument for a shot at gold. He achieved his goal when he decisioned Zhang Chenglong in December 2019 to claim the belt. Capitan made an even more emphatic statement when he starched Petchtanong Banchamek in just six ticks of the clock in September. It was all the Thai fighter needed to punch his ticket to a title shot.

The event also features a return to action for James Nakashima, who came up short in a title bid in his last appearance inside the promotion’s cage. The former Legacy Fighting Alliance welterweight champion has his plate full on Jan. 22 when he meets former Pride star Shinya Aoki.

The docket also includes notable kickboxer Rade Opačić, rising women’s atomweight Meng Bo, former ONE champion Zebaztian Kadestam, and the promotional debut of Deep strawweight kingpin Namiki Kawahara.



The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.