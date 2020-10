On Thursday, Oct. 1, Brave Combat Federation will host its 43rd event from Bahrain.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s welterweight champion, Jarrah Al-Silawi, moves up in weight to challenge Dutchman Melvin van Suijdam in a middleweight contest.

The action begins at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

