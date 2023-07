ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov Results

On Friday, Jul. 14, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a Muay Thai showdown between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tagir Khalilov.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Tagir Khalilov

MMA bout: Garry Tonon vs. Shamil Gasanov

MMA bout: Amir Aliakbari vs. Dustin Joynson

MMA bout: Wei Xie vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

MMA bout: Aaron Cañarte vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Muay Thai bout: Lara Fernandez vs. Phetjeeja Oh. Meekun

MMA bout: Walter Goncalves vs. Duoji Banma

Grappling bout: Tammi Musumeci vs. Amanda Alequin

Kickboxing bout: Constantin Rusu vs. Bogdan Shumarov