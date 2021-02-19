UFC Fight Night: How Does Tom Aspinall Stack Up Against Andrei Arlovski?

Tom Aspinall faces his toughest test yet on Saturday when he goes up against UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis.

Aspinall was unsatisfied with his November victory over Alan Baudot despite finishing the Frenchman with ground-and-pound strikes in the first round. In his post-fight interview, the 6-foot-5 British heavyweight explained how he’d made a few mistakes in the fight.

A look at his professional record reveals few fatal mistakes in his game. Aspinall may be critical of his own performances, but none of his last five fights have left the first round. In fact, none of the victories in his 9-2 campaign have required more than five minutes of work.

Advertisement



A more casual fan might be deceived by Arlovski’s record if they just look at the numbers and not the associated names. The Belarusian has now been in the UFC for over 20 years, the majority of which he’s spent at or near the top of the division. He’s suffered losses against some big names, including Stipe Miocic, Josh Barnett and Francis Ngannou. However, Arlovski has some incredible victories, too. He’s proven why he’s demanded the respect of so many for so long.

Arlovski’s most recent victory over Tanner Boser, a promising younger fighter in the heavyweight division, is evidence that the former UFC champion is still at the top of his game. Although both fighters went through a feeling-out process in the first round, the older of the two showed that his speed is still ever-present after catching Boser with a right hand in an explosive combination. The fight also demonstrated that Arlovski has the fight IQ that comes with being the more experienced fighter, especially when facing a younger man who’s known for being quick on his feet.

Some characteristics are shared between Boser and Aspinall, who’s known for his speed as well as his athletic ability. Aspinall trains out of Team Kaobon in Liverpool, England, with middleweight star Darren Till. He has the movement of a light heavyweight or even middleweight, whilst keeping his size and power.

Aspinall knows how to use his weight, too. He kept Baudot where he wanted him on the ground after a double-leg takedown before beginning the ground-and-pound barrage that ended the fight. Despite having a professional boxing bout on his record, Aspinall is more than proficient on the ground. He even boasts a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

This heavyweight scrap kicks off the main card on Saturday night, and it’s sure to be a great fight between two high-level big men. Whoever wins, it’s sure to leave an impact on the future of the division.