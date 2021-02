Rebels ~The Final~ Results

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Japan’s REBELS promotion hosts Rebels ~The Final~ from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s main event, Hinata Watanabe clashes with Kaito Ono in a 70-kilogram kickboxing bout.

The co-main event features Ryuto Oinuma against Yusei Shirahata for the 52-kilogram Muay Thai title.

The event airs via pay-per-view at 3:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.