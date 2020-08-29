On Saturday, Aug. 29, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 33rd event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith takes on Austrian knockout artist Aleksandar Rakić. Smith will look to rebound from a fifth-round beatdown at the hands of Brazilian Glover Teixeira in May. Rakić also aims to get back in the win column after dropping a controversial decision to former top contender Volkan Oezdemir in December.

The co-main event takes place in the welterweight division as former titleholder Robbie Lawler meets Neil Magny.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.