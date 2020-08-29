On Saturday, Aug. 29, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 33rd event on ESPN+.
In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith takes on Austrian knockout artist Aleksandar Rakić. Smith will look to rebound from a fifth-round beatdown at the hands of Brazilian Glover Teixeira in May. Rakić also aims to get back in the win column after dropping a controversial decision to former top contender Volkan Oezdemir in December.
The co-main event takes place in the welterweight division as former titleholder Robbie Lawler meets Neil Magny.
The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Anthony Smith vs. Aleksandar Rakić
Robbie Lawler vs. Neil Magny
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Alexa Grasso
Ricardo Lamas vs. Bill Algeo
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
Maki Pitolo vs. Impa Kasanganay
Mallory Martin vs. Hannah Cifers
Alessio Di Chirico vs. Zak Cummings
Alex Caceres vs. Austin Springer
Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire
Sean Brady vs. Christian Aguilera
