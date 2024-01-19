UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the UFC will host UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event features middleweight and women’s bantamweight title fights.

The UFC 297 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 19. Check below for weigh-in results. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Sean Strickland (184.75) vs. Dricus du Plessis (184) – for the middleweight title

Raquel Pennington (134.8) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135) – for the vacant bantamweight title

Neil Magny (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Marc-André Barriault (184.5)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.75)

Garrett Armfield (135.25) vs. Brad Katona (136)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Sean Woodson (145.5)

Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Ramon Taveras (139.75)*

Gillian Robertson (115.75) vs. Polyana Viana (115.75)

Yohan Lainesse (170.75) vs. Sam Patterson (169.5)

Priscila Cachoeira (133.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (133)

Malcolm Gordon (127.5)* vs. Jimmy Flick (126)

* – Fighter missed weight and was fined a percentage of his purse