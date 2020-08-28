The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast returns with a trio of amazing photographers in this special episode. Joining the show is BKFC and GLORY Kickboxing photographer Phil Lambert, AEW portrait photographer and indie photography legend Speedy Ruiz, and a man who has shot just about everything under the sun from WWE to MMA to Boxing and more, Ryan Loco.

In this episode. no topic is left unturned when it comes to life as an action sports photographer. The guys are asked to talk about missed opportunity shots, the quality of their work, their idols, and even discussed a new spin-off for the Brady Bunch

Follow each of these amazing guys on the social media platforms listed below.

Phil Lambert on Instagram and Twitter: @Vital277

Sadiel Ruiz on Instagram: @Speedy.photo and Twitter: @Speedy_Photo

Ryan Loco on Instagram and Twitter: @RyanLoco

Don't forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin' Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available.