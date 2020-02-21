On Friday, Feb. 21, Bellator MMA will host its 239th event from the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.
In the night’s main event, decorated college wrestler Ed Ruth squares off with undefeated Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov. The 29-year-old Ruth has stumbled only once in pro career, falling to Neiman Gracie in a welterweight-tournament bout. “EZ” has since bounced back with two victories. Amosov has opened his career with 22 straight wins, including three straight in the Bellator cage.
The night’s preliminary card streams live on Bellator MMA’s YouTube page and DAZN at 6:15 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, airing on both the Paramount Network and DAZN. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Ed Ruth vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Brandon Girtz vs. Myles Jury
Tyrell Fortune vs. Tim Johnson
Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky
Christian Edwards vs. Marco Hutch
Shawn Bunch vs. Keith Lee
Gabriel Varga vs. TeeJay Britton
Denise Kielholtz vs. Kristina Williams
Gaston Bolanos vs. Solo Hatley Jr.
Josh Hill vs. Vinicius Zani
Grant Neal vs. Claude Wilcox
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Scott Futrell
Cris Lencioni vs. Salim Mukhidinov
Adil Benjilany vs. Kevin Croom
Lucas Brennan vs. Jamese Taylor
Chris Gonzalez vs. Aaron McKenzie
J.W. Kiser vs. Davion Franklin
