BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold Results

On Saturday, Apr. 29, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold, live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event features a middleweight battle between UFC veterans Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold.
The preliminary card airs live and free on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes
Bec Rawlings vs. Christine Ferea – for the flyweight title
Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
Chris Camozzi vs. Dan Spohn
Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman
Matthew Maestas vs. Dillion Winemiller
Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
Mitch Seybold vs. Jack Willoughby
Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes
Bec Rawlings vs. Christine Ferea – for the flyweight title
Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
Chris Camozzi vs. Dan Spohn
Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman
Matthew Maestas vs. Dillion Winemiller
Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
Mitch Seybold vs. Jack Willoughby