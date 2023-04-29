BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold Results

On Saturday, Apr. 29, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold, live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event features a middleweight battle between UFC veterans Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold.

The preliminary card airs live and free on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes

Bec Rawlings vs. Christine Ferea – for the flyweight title

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Dan Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillion Winemiller

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

Mitch Seybold vs. Jack Willoughby