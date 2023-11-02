Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: November 2023

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Olena Kolesnyk (6) Aspen Ladd (7) Leah McCourt (NR) Julia Budd (8) Macy Chiasson (9) Sara McMann (5)

Dropped out of the rankings: Arlene Blencowe (10)

Cris Justino continued her dominant career with another Bellator title defense, besting rival Cat Zingano. On that same card, Leah McCourt rushed her way into the rankings by upsetting Sara McMann. Looking into November, Larissa Pacheco competes for the PFL $1 million season victory when she fights Marina Mokhnatkina. On that same card, Kayla Harrison fights in a non-tournament bout against Julia Budd.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Mayra Bueno Silva (3) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Irene Aldana (7) Miesha Tate (8) Karol Rosa (9) Yana Santos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of October. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in November.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Manon Fiorot (5) Katlyn Chookagian (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Juliana Velasquez (8) Maycee Barber (9) Amanda Ribas (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Jennifer Maia (10)

Jennifer Maia drops out of the rankings after she fell to Viviane Araujo, allowing Amanda Ribas to jump into the top-10. Ribas will fight in November at 115 against Luana Pinheiro. Also in October, Liz Carmouche defended her Bellator title against Ilima Macfarlane. Lastly, in November, Juliana Velasquez takes on Paula Bittencourt.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Carla Esparza (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Tatiana Suarez (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Amanda Lemos (6) Virna Jandiroba (7) Marina Rodriguez (8) Mackenzie Dern (9) Jessica Andrade (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of October. Looking into November, Mackenzie Dern meets Jessica Andrade in a battle of top-10 strawweights.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Alesha Zappitella (5) Si Woo Park (6) Ashley Cummins (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Lindsey vanZandt (9) Rena Kubota (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of October. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in November.