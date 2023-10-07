UFC Fight Night Results: Green Starches Grant Early

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a lightweight showdown between Bobby Green and Grant Dawson.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:33

Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 2, 2:05

Joaquin Buckley def. Alex Morono by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Drew Dober def. Ricky Glenn by TKO (punches). Round 1,

Bill Algeo def. Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Diana Belbiţă by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Nate Maness def. Mateus Mendonça by TKO (ground punches). Round 1, 4:40

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Kanako Murata by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Aoriqileng def. Johnny Munoz Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)