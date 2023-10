RISE 172 Results: Keisuke Monguchi Defends Featherweight Title

RISE 172 was broadcast live on Sunday, Oct. 29, from Tokyo, Japan. This fight card featured 12 kickboxing bouts, including two title matches. The RISE 172 results can be found below.

FULL RESULTS

Keisuke Monguchi def. Kaito by unanimous decision (49-47, 50-47, 50-47) – for the featherweight title

Riku Kazushima def. Tenshi Matsumoto by unanimous decision (49-48 x 3) – for the vacant flyweight title

Taesaei Umei vs. Warm ends in a no contest (accidental groin strike). Round 1, 0:37

Sumiya Ito def. Tomohiro Kitai by unanimous decision (28-27 x 3)

Motoyasuk def. Takuya Imamura by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Momu Tsukamoto def. Yuzuki Sakai by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Musashi Matsushita def. Hyuga Umemoto by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Kenshin Yamamoto def. SEIDO by unanimous decision (extension round)

Shota Toyama def. Raize by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Yuta Take def. Yudai Arai by KO. Round 1, 1:08

Fuga Tokoro def. Tensuke Yamasaki by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-28, 30-28)

Mei Miyamoto def. Nanami Kazushima by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)