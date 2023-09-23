UFC Vegas 79 Results: Fiziev Injury Leads to Gamrot Victory

On Saturday, Sep. 23, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a battle of top lightweight contenders.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael Fiziev by TKO (injury). Round 2, 2:03

Bryce Mitchell def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marina Rodriguez def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:42

Bryan Battle def. AJ Fletcher by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:32

Charles Jourdain def. Ricardo Ramos by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:12

Miles Johns def. Dan Argueta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tim Means def. Andre Fialho by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:15

Cody Brundage def. Jacob Malkoun by disqualification (illegal elbow). Round 1, 4:15

Jake Collier def. Mohammed Usman by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mizuki Inoue def. Hannah Goldy by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Montserrat Rendon def. Tamires Vidal by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)