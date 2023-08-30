ONE Fight Night 14 Full Card Announced

The lineup for ONE Fight Night 14 is now complete. ONE Championship made the card official on Tuesday, and it is set to feature 10 bouts, closing with three world title tilts, when it goes down live on Prime Video on Friday, Sep. 29.

The four leading bouts were the first announced for the star-studded show.

Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee are at the top of the bill, as they vie for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA championship, In the co-main event, ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell defends her gold for the first time against atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Before that, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will collide for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling title. In the first fight of the all-female headliners, ONE women’s strawweight MMA champion Xiong Jing Nan will exchange leather with Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special-rules striking match with only punches allowed.

The rest of the card is just as exciting.

Bantamweight contenders Stephen Loman and John Lineker will try to position themselves as the first man to challenge divisional king Fabricio Andrade’s reign in a match that could take home “Fight of the Night” just before the women take center stage.

In Muay Thai action, lightweight sluggers Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut Klinmee will square off in the hopes of pushing themselves toward another shot at the World title, with bantamweights Asa Ten Pow and Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon colliding earlier in the evening.

Three other MMA bouts will bolster the card further. ONE legend Eduard Folayang meets Amir Khan in a rematch of their 2018 encounter, heavyweights Mauro Cerilli and Paul Elliott throw down, and Blake Cooper makes his promotional debut against Maurice Abevi.

With such a red-hot lineup, ONE’s return to “The Lion City” and Singapore Indoor Stadium will be a night to remember.

ONE Fight Night 14 Full Card

ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight World Championship: Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee

ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship: Smilla Sundell (c) vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan

Special Rules Striking: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Nat Jaroonsak

Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Sinsamut Klinmee

Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan

Mauro Cerilli vs. Paul Elliott

Asa Ten Pow vs. Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon

Blake Cooper vs. Maurice Abevi

ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video is live on Friday, Sep. 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada.