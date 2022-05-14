BKFC Fight Night ‘Omaha’ Results: Dyer Knocks Out Cochrane

On Friday, May 13, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night: Omaha, live from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Neb. The event featured a light heavyweight battle between Dakota Cochrane and Josh Dyer.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Josh Dyer def. Dakota Cochrane by KO. Round 1, 1:39

Houston Alexander def. Jason Fish by TKO. Round 1, 1:41

Sean Wilson def. Rocky Long by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Will Shutt def. Cody Land by KO. Round 1, 0:40

Ryan Braun def. Jett Jones by KO. Round 1, 1:27

David Simpson def. Jeff Souder by KO. Round 2, 1:46

Alonzo Martinez def. Andre Kase by KO. Round 1, 0:34

Carlos Trinidad-Snake def. Tyler Jacques by KO. Round 4, 0:44

Esteban Rodriguez def. Erick Murray Jr. by KO. Round 2, 0:10

Josh Krejci def. TJ Benson by KO. Round 4, 1:42

Emeka Ifekandu def. Charlie DuBray by KO. Round 3, 1:49