Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley spoke with Lucas Brennan, who fights Weber Almeida at Bellator 298, which takes place Friday, Aug. 11, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brennan discusses what he learned in his first eight Bellator fights, how he prepares for his opponents, where he stands in the featherweight division, and more.

