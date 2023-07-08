UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Results

On Saturday, Jul. 8, the UFC will host UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two title fights.

The early prelims air live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – for the featherweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – for the flyweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Edgar Cháirez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics