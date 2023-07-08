UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Results

On Saturday, Jul. 8, the UFC will host UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features two title fights.
The early prelims air live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez – for the featherweight title
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – for the flyweight title
Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn
Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Edgar Cháirez vs. Tatsuro Taira
Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell
Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
