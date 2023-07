K-1 World Grand Prix 2023 July Results: Wajima, Kana and Noiri With Knockout Wins

On Sunday, Jul. 16, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 World Grand Prix 2023, live from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

FULL RESULTS

Hiromi Wajima def. Jordann Pikeur by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:17

Kana Morimoto def. Mckenna Wade by KO (body kick). Round 1, 0:52

Masaaki Noiri def. Amansio Paraschiv by KO (body kick). Round 1, 1:33

Taito Gunji def. Dausayam Wor.Wanchai by unanimous decision

Miyuu Sugawara def. Dimitra Agathangelidou by unanimous decision

Yuki Yoza def. Aikmongkol Gaiyanghadao by KO (body kick). Round 1, 0:43

Stefan Latescu def. K-Jee by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:43

Seiya Tanigawa def. Akira Jr by unanimous decision

Ryunosuke Hoshi def. Carlos Budiao by TKO. Round 1, 0:58

Toma Tanabe def. View Petchkoson by TKO. Round 3, 2:52

Tatsuki Shinotsuka def. Yusuke by knockout (punches). Round 4, 0:46

SAHO def. Mariya Suzuki by unanimous decision

Chikara Iwao def. Koki Tomimura by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:45

Jomthong Strikergym def. Ayinta Ali by unanimous decision

Kira Matsutani def. Phayahong Ayothayafightgym by unanimous decision

Yuto Shinohara def. Ryuka by unanimous decision

Taimu Hisai def. Ryuto by majority decision

Fumiya Osawa def. Hisaki Higashimoto by unanimous decision

Kento Ito def. Tingtong Seikenkai by unanimous decision

Hayato Suzuki def. Dansiam AyothayaFightgym by KO (left cross). Round 1, 1:28

Fukashi def. Sijun Jin by split decision

Kuto Uenoi def. Shuichi Inoue by KO (low kick). Round 2, 2:59

Haruto Matsumoto def. Riku Yamamoto by unanimous decision