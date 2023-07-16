K-1 World GP 2023: July Preview

K-1 Kickboxing is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a stacked fight card full of action. This kickboxing event, K-1 World GP 2023, is set for Jul. 17 live from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. local time and will be streamed live on Abema TV.

K-1 World GP 2023 is booked to have 21 matches of kickboxing action, including two world title fights. Along the way, current and former kickboxing world champions will step back in the ring. In this preview, we will break down most of these matches and explain the stakes.

K-1 World GP 2023 Preview

Hiromi Wajima vs Jordann Pikeur – K-1 Super Welterweight Title Match

In the main event, Japan’s Hiromi Wajima (19-4-0) will look to defend his K-1 Super Welterweight crown and avenge a prior loss against the Curacao-Dutch athlete Jordann Pikeur (48-8-1). This is a rematch from 2018 in which ‘Shaggy’ Pikeur was able to earn a unanimous decision victory for the Krush Super Welterweight throne.

The Curacao-Dutch Krush World Champion Jordann Pikeur is an orthodox striker who employs Dutch-style kickboxing taught by legendary trainer Mike Passenier. Pikeur likes to mix head and body punches in combinations, then get in close and throw powerful hooks from close range.

The Japanese K-1 World Champion Hiromi Wajima uses a longer guard and stance than his Dutch counterpart. The orthodox striker uses an active lead jab to paw at his opponents to attempt to bait them into charging in and catching counter-strikes. He opens all of his combos with jabs and will follow up with powerful leg and body kicks.

Since meeting in 2018, the Krush Super Welterweight world title has been defended by in five bouts by Pikeur. Wajima recovered from his loss by capturing the K-1 division title in 2021. Additionally, the Japanese-born athlete is on a seven-fight win streak, six of these being won by KO/TKO. Wajima will look to extend his knockout win streak when he faces his old adversary Jordann Pikeur on Jul. 17.

Kana Morimoto vs Mckenna Wade – K-1 Women’s Flyweight Title Match

The Japanese striker Kana ‘Silverwolf’ Morimoto (21-3) will look to add more title defenses to her name when she meets England’s Mckenna Wade (7-4) on Jul. 17. Kana is a fan favorite having won nearly half of her bouts by way of KO/TKO.

‘Silverwolf’ is currently on a four-fight win streak with three of these being won by KO/TKO, impressively, this kickboxer can finish her matches with punches or kicks. Kana will be looking to add a second title defense to her K-1 world title. Formerly, she had earned the 2019 K-1 Women’s Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship and defensed her Krush world title in four bouts.

Mckenna Wade will be making her K-1 debut.

Masaaki Noiri vs Amansio Paraschiv

Japan’s Masaaki Noiri (48-11-0) is a karate-based fighter who has dangerous skills with his hands. The knockout striker will look to put his ability on display when he faces the decorated Romanian kickboxer Amansio Paraschiv (43-11-1).

‘The Sheik’ Paraschiv has collected kickboxing titles in organizations such as Superkombat, Kunlun, and WAKO. Noiri has held the K-1 Super Lightweight and Welterweight crowns, in addition to his K-1 Grand Prix, Krush, and Karate Championships.

With knockout power in each fist, Masaaki Noiri is unforgettable to fans of combat sports. He likes to stand in the pocket and land clean punching combinations on his opponents. Paraschiv is an aggressive power puncher who puts everything he has behind his dangerous strikes. He will use full-power punch flurries with a mix of body and head punches. Both men will be aiming for a knockout in this matchup.

Masaaki Noiri sleeps Dzhabar Askerov (55 KOs)pic.twitter.com/qmYkPiENfs — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) March 12, 2023

Taito Gunji vs Dausayam Wor.Wanchai

Pound-for-pound ranked Taito Gunji (22-5-1) is one of the most celebrated kickboxers currently active. Since 2020, he has put together a stunning ten-fight consecutive win streak, with five of these matches being in 2022 alone. Along the way, the Japanese striker earned the K-1 Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship and division title.

Gunji will face Muay Thai veteran Dausayam Wor.Wanchai (66-15-0). The 24-year-old Gunji, orthodox, will use a tight guard, then utilize quick in-and-out movement to try and back his opponents against the ropes where he will attempt to launch multi-punch flurries at their head and body.

Miyuu Sugawara vs Dimitra Agathangelidou

23-year-old Miyuu Sugawara (11-3-0) is the K-1 Women’s Atomweight Champion and is a ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer. She is a karate-based striker who primarily uses a kick-focused game. This popular kickboxer is known for her kicking combinations. She has a front kick which she likes to land on her opponent’s abdomen or head, in addition to her lead hook.

Miyuu will look to extend her win streak against the debuting Dimitra Agathangelidou (8-4-0) who is a Greek national Muay Thai champion.

Yuki Yoza vs Aikmongkol Gaiyanghadao

Yuki Yoza (15-2-0) is a proud multi-time world champion in Karate. Since transitioning to kickboxing, the Japanese striker struggled to find success early but has since earned renown for his skills. This athlete is currently on a six-fight win streak and holds the K-1 Lightweight World Championship.

The Japanese athlete Yuko Yoza is an aggressive orthodox striker with an authoritative jab. This quick striker has an arsenal of varied kicks which he mixes to the body, thigh, calf, and back leg.

The 25-year-old will look to put it all on display against Thailand’s Aikmongkol Gaiyanghadao (61-22-4) on Jul. 17. Aikmongkol is a former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai Champion.

Quick Previews for other K-1 WGP Notable Matchups on Jul. 17

Ștefan Lătescu vs K-Jee

Romanian heavyweight Ștefan Lătescu (14-2-0) will look to extend his four-fight knockout win streak against Japan’s K-Jee (21-13). Lătescu is merely 21 years old. K-Jee made his debut in 2012 however has been winless since 2021.

Toma Tanabe vs View Petchkoson

Toma Tanabe (12-4-0) is only 20 years old and has a major challenge ahead of him. This Japanese kickboxer will look to get back in the win column against the Thai veteran View Petchkoson (65-11-1). In Muay Thai, View has earned titles in both Omnoi and Channel 7 Stadiums

Ayinta Ali vs Jomthong Strikergym

Ayinta Ali (9-1-0) is a Ghanaian-Japanese striker who holds the Krush Welterweight throne. This 24-year-old will look to extend his 3-fight win streak against the skilled veteran Jomthong Chuwattana (208-43-4).

The 33-year-old Jomthong has collected multiple Muay Thai titles in Rajadamnern Stadium, WBC & WMC Muay Thai, throughout his storied career. It will be no easy task for Ali to overcome his Thai-opponent but may be the most important fight of his career.

Phayahong Ayothayafightgym vs Kira Matsutani

Thailand’s Phayahong Ayothayafightgym (68-15-1) collected titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing before she was even 20 years old. This young striker will look to get back in the win column after going 1-1 against the division champion Miyuu Sugawara. Japan’s Kira Matsutani (7-1-2) is on a two-fight win streak and is only one win away from a title shot.

K-1 World GP 2023 Full Fight Card

Super Welterweight 70 kg Hiromi Wajima (c) vs. Jordann Pikeur K-1 Super Welterweight Title Match Women’s Flyweight 52 kg KANA vs. Mckenna Wade K-1 Women’s Flyweight Title Match Catchweight 69.5 kg Masaaki Noiri vs. Amansio Paraschiv Featherweight 57.5 kg Taito Gunji vs. Dausayam Wor.Wanchai Atomweight 45 kg Miyuu Sugawara vs. Dimitra Agathangelidou Catchweight 63.5 kg Yuki Yoza vs. Aikmongkol Gaiyanghadao Cruiserweight 90 kg Ștefan Lătescu vs. K-Jee Cruiserweight 90 kg Seiya Tanigawa vs. Akira Jr Cruiserweight 90 kg Ryunosuke Hoshi vs. Carlos Budiao Featherweight 57.5 kg Toma vs. View Petchkoson Featherweight 57.5 kg Tatsuki Shinotsuka vs. Yusuke Women’s Flyweight 52 kg SAHO vs. Mariya Suzuki Super Bantamweight 55 kg Koki vs. Chikara Iwao Welterweight 67.5 kg Ayinta Ali vs. Jomthong Strikergym Atomweight 45 kg Kira Matsutani vs. Phayahong Ayothayafightgym Lightweight 62.5 kg Yuto Shinohara vs. Ryuka Catchweight 59 kg Ryuto vs. Taimu Hisai Catchweight 64 kg Fumiya Osawa vs. Hisaki Higashimoto Lightweight 62.5 kg Kento Ito vs. Tingtong Seikenkai Super Lightweight 65 kg Hayato Suzuki vs. Dansiam AyothayaFightgym Super Lightweight 65 kg Fukashi vs. Sijun Jin Preliminary Card Lightweight 62.5 kg Kuto Ueno vs. Shuichi Inoue Featherweight 57.5 kg Riku Yamamoto vs. Haruto Matsumoto