Superlek Talks His First-Round Demolition of Nabil Anane

Superlek Kiatmoo9 put on a clinic in his return to ONE Championship’s Muay Thai ranks at ONE Friday Fights 22 on Jun. 23. The ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion took on Nabil Anane in flyweight action and quickly ousted the towering debutant via TKO in the first round.

Perhaps rightfully so, Superlek believes he is the pound-for-pound best striker in the world today.

As such, he was a little surprised that ONE gave him Anane for his Muay Thai return. But in a true World Champion mindset, he had no hesitation in signing the contract.

“Actually, I was shocked for the fight that they offered me, because he’s very tall. He’s the tallest opponent I’ve ever faced. But I’m also very happy to fight in Lumpinee Stadium again,” Superlek told ONE Championship.

The height and reach disadvantages did worry Superlek as he prepared, given that Anane stands at an intimidating six-foot-two. But his immense experience and near-flawless skill took control once the bell rang, lifting his concerns away as he went to work.

“I was actually worried at the initial stage. I just tried to keep the distance very short because he was very tall, and his reach was very long. So I decided to start the fight in a closer distance,” Superlek recalled.

After his quick win, Superlek made it known who he wants to fight next – ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The Thai superstar is looking to exact revenge for former longtime king Nong-O, who went down to Haggerty in April, and he wants to return the bantamweight gold to Thailand.

“Jonathan [Haggerty] is indeed a very good fighter. A very tough fighter. I really want to know how my skills would play out in that fight,” Superlek said.

“I think it was all about the timing. Nong-O [Gaiyanghadao] got punched first, so it was, like, all about the timing. I was a little bit disappointed about the result, but it’s ok. I still want the belt to be with Thai people.”

Fans have been clamoring for a fight between Superlek and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but the flyweight kickboxing king threw cold water on that idea.

“Well, not really. It’s not really top of my [list] right now. I believe that both me and Rodtang both have different goals. We also want to hold the belts in our divisions,” Superlek said.

What will come in the future is undecided. Presently, Superlek is trying to decide how to spend the $50,000 performance bonus he collected at ONE Friday Fights 22.

“The Kicking Machine’s” first thought is making a few more upgrades to his mother’s new home that is currently under construction.

“I’m building a house for my mom right now, for the money that I got from the last fight, so maybe that bonus will go towards that,” Superlek said.

As he takes some time off to have fun and enjoy his family, Superlek’s already plentiful options grew on June 23. With massive potential bouts at flyweight and bantamweight, all eyes will be on Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the coming months.