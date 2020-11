On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the K-1 group will host K-1 World GP 2020 Japan from the Fukuoka Kokusai Center in Fukuoka, Japan.

In the night’s headliner, the promotion’s 90-kilogram champion Sina Karimian meets Krush titleholder K-Jee. The pair met previously in 2018, with Iran’s Karimian taking a decision victory over the Japanese fighter. Karimian was last in action in March, defeating Ryo Aitaka by decision to retain his belt. K-Jee was also last in action in March, stopping Hisaki Kato with a body shot at Krush.112.

The action begins at 11:30 ET on Abema.tv in Japan. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement