PFL Europe 4: 2023 Championships Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL Europe 4: 2023 Championships, live from the 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. The event features PFL Europe 2023 championship bouts.

The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Dec. 7. Check below for weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Nate Kelly (144.3) vs. Dimitry Solimeis (145.3)

Frans Mlambo (134.8) vs. Khurshed Kakhorov (134.6) – for the bantamweight title

John Mitchell (154.4) vs. Jakub Kaszuba (154.4) – for the lightweight title

Dylan Tuke (156) vs. Yazid Chouchane (155.3)

Dakota Ditcheva (124.5) vs. Valentina Scatizzi (124.5) – for the flyweight title

Jakob Nedoh (204.6) vs. Simeon Powell (204.6) – for the light heavyweight title

Lewis McGrillen-Evans (136) vs. Weslley Maia (135.7)

Brett Johns (146) vs. David Tonatiuh Crol (145.4)

Tom Breese (203.7) vs. Cleiton Silva (203.3)

Kikadze Bondo (135) vs. Dominique Wooding (135.4)

Connor Hughes (155.2) vs. Sebas Santana Guedes (154.5)

Nate Kelly (125.4) vs. Calum Seaton (126)