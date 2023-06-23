Home
Luis Palomino vs. James Lilley (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Mike Lee vs. Drew Nolan (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Ring Girls (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
David Feldman (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Luis Palomino vs. James Lilley
Jake Bostwick vs. Erick Lozano (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Howard Davis vs. Eduardo Peralta (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Gilberto Aguilar (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Rene Rodriguez vs. James Dennis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Gee Perez vs. Philip Ryan Carroll (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alberto Blas vs. Robert Armas (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Stephen Townsel vs. Dillion Winemiller (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Leonardo Perdomo vs. Joseph White (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Garcia vs. Robert Madrid (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Mike Lee vs. Drew Nolan (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC 45: Palomino vs. Lilley Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, Jun. 23, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 45: Palomino vs. Lilley, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a lightweight title fight between Luis Palomino and James Lilley.

The prelims air live and free on the BKTV app starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers of the BKTV app at 9 p.m. ET. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.

