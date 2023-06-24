BKFC 45 Results: Palomino Outworks Lilley to Retain

On Friday, Jun. 23, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 45: Palomino vs. Lilley, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event featured a lightweight title fight between Luis Palomino and James Lilley.

The prelims aired live and free on the BKTV app starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers of the BKTV app at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Luis Palomino def. James Lilley by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46) – for the lightweight title

Jake Bostwick def. Erick Lozano by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)

Howard Davis def. Eduardo Peralta by KO. Round 1, 1:36

Bryan Duran def. Gilberto Aguilar by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:00

James Dennis def. Rene Rodriguez by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 1:32

Gee Perez def. Philip Ryan Carroll by KO. Round 1, 1:52

Alberto Blas def. Robert Armas by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 0:47

Dillion Winemiller def. Stephen Townsel by KO. Round 2, 1:07

Leonardo Perdomo def. Joseph White by KO. Round 1, 1:19

Chris Garcia def. Robert Madrid by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:26

Mike Lee def. Drew Nolan by KO. Round 1, 1:26