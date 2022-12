ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin Results

On Friday, Dec. 2, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The event features two title fights.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin airs live in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video with the lead card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Anatoly Malykhin def. Reinier de Ridder by knockout (ground and pound). Round 1, 4:35 – for the light heavyweight title

Grappling bout: Kade Ruotolo def. Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision – for the lightweight title

Roberto Soldić vs. Murad Ramazanov ruled a no-contest (accidental groin strike). Round 1

Muay Thai bout: Jackie Buntan def. Amber Kitchen by unanimous decision

Lowen Tynanes def. Dae Sung Park by split decision

Edson Marques def. Eduard Folayang by TKO (Right Cross). Round 2, 2:53

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo def Marat Gafurov by submission (Wristlock). 5:09

Oumar Kane def. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov by unanimous decision

Denice Zamboanga def. Lin Heqin by split decision