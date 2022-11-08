Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 61: Tom Shoaff

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 61 and are back with one of the friends of the show and recently announced BKFC lightweight title challenger “The Gentleman of Violence” Tom Shoaff. Shoaff has been incredibly vocal about deserving a title shot, and he has finally achieved that opportunity. He discussed his new mindset, being in the prime of his career and life, and what he feels he will bring to the table that current champion Luis “Baboon” Palomino hasn’t seen before.

