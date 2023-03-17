KSW 80 Results: Ruchała Finishes Eskijev Late to Claim Interim Belt

On Friday, Mar. 17, the Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki hosted KSW 80: Ruchała vs. Eskijev, live from the Hala RCS Sport in Lubin, Poland. The event featured an interim featherweight title fight between Lom-Ali Eskiev and Robert Ruchała.

The event aired live on KSW pay-per-view starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Robert Ruchała def. Lom-Ali Eskiev by TKO (elbows). Round 5, 4:30 — for the interim featherweight title

Tom Breese def. Bartosz Leśko by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:44

Oumar Sy def. Luis Henrique da Silva by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:40

Michal Michalski def. Erikas Golubovskis by TKO (elbows). Round 1, 2:41

Yasmin Guimarães def. Emilia Czerwińska by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Danu Tărchilă def. Wojciech Kazieczko by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)

Damian Piwowarczyk def. Bartłomiej Gładkowicz by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:38

Kacper Koziorzębski def. Borys Borkowski by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Kamil Szkaradek def. Patryk Chrobak by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:24

Andi Vrtačić def. Mateusz Janur by KO (punch). Round 2, 4:59