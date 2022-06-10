UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka Weigh-In Video and Results

On Saturday, Jun. 11, the UFC will host UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event features a light heavyweight title clash between Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka.

UFC 275 kicks off on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ with the early prelims beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will stay on ESPN+ and also air on ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The night culminates with the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Click on the image above for the weigh-in show video. Check below for full weigh-in results.

UFC 275 Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

UFC 275 Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jiří Procházka (205) – for the light heavyweight titleValentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Taila Santos (125) – for the flyweight titleJoanna Jedrzejczyk (116) vs. Zhang Weili (116)Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Josh Culibao (146)Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5)Brendan Allen (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)Danaa Batgerel (135) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)Silvana Gomez (116) Juarez vs. Liang Na (116)Joselyne Edwards (145) vs. Ramona Pascual (145)