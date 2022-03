On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with Bellator fighter Alex Polizzi. The fighter discussed his time at Northwestern University, his recent fight vs. Grant Neal, his upcoming bout with Jose Augusto, and his predictions for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Anklaev and Bellator 276.

